WMA welcomes families in-person for family day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Museum of Art is happy to welcome families back in person for First Saturday Family Day.

The museum welcomed children and adults today for a day of art appreciation and activities for people of all ages. The event was free and open to anyone in the community.

Families say seeing their children excited at the event makes them happy to see a return to normalcy.

“Well my favorite thing to do is to paint, draw and scavenger hunt,” says Lizzie Kealoha, attendee.

Linda Kealoha, an attendee, says she’s excited for her creations.

“I’m painting a heart and a smiley face. I’m painting it green and a lot of other colors like rainbow.” says Lida.

The next family day will be May 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The museum will be introducing new arts and crafts activities every event.

