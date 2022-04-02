Peanut butter, cars and baby items all recalled

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been a busy week for consumer recalls. Baby products, peanut butter and automobiles all making the list this week.

Ford has issued a recall to fill oil leaks and trailer breaks. In all, at least 737K vehicles are involved. READ MORE HERE

GM is recalling 682K vehicles due to an issue with windshield wipers. READ MORE HERE

A recall has been issued for nearly 9,000 motion-activated baby rattles sold in the U.S. and Canada. READ MORE HERE

Skippy Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of more than 161,000 pounds of peanut butter. READ MORE HERE

Unilever is voluntarily recalling two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants due to slightly elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen, in the products. READ MORE HERE

Plastikon Healthcare, based in Kansas, is voluntarily recalling a select number of products sold nationally due to possible bacteria contamination. READ MORE HERE

