Lady Rebels working to climb the rankings

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - The Rehobeth softball program is known for its dominance on the diamond year in and year out.

This year’s team is looking to live up to that standard and they are off to a good start.

The Lady Rebels are currently 16-6 on the season and sit at the top of the area standings.

Rehobeth also showing up in the state rankings, coming in at number seven on the list in Class 5A.

While this seems to be a solid season for the Rebels so far these ladies are not satisfied, especially the seniors.

“We’ve had a lot of good athletes come through here and us seniors this year just want to keep that legacy going,” said senior Makayla Peters. “We’ve been so successful over the years and we definitely don’t want to break it this year.”

Senior Shellie Littlefield added, “It’s been pretty exciting this season. You know I know a lot of seniors are just ready to get up and get out of here but I’ve kind of been enjoying it this season especially. I’m hoping to go all the way, as a pitcher to carry us pretty far.”

Rehobeth jumping back into area play this coming week with home games on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.