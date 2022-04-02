Advertisement

Experts expect gas prices to slowly start going down across the state

Crude oil prices drop day after President Biden's plan announced
Crude oil prices drop day after President Biden's plan announced
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The average price of a gallon of gas in Alabama is now under $4 after peaking at $4.15 a few weeks ago. Experts hope new federal efforts will help drive those prices down further.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama said the global price of crude oil is already dropping. On March 31, it was $112 per barrel. On April 1, it was $104 per barrel. Ingram said it’s likely because of President Joe Biden’s announcement.

Ingram said expensive gas prices in the U.S. are mainly because of concerns with foreign fuel supply, but with more fuel in the U.S. from the reserves, supply won’t be an issue.

Now, you won’t see prices at the pump drop as quickly as they rose, but Ingram said you can expect prices to fall by a few cents every few days.

“The last time we saw crude oil prices about this level, gas was about 40 cents less a gallon than it is right now,” Ingram said. “So, I think we have some cushion in there to see these prices come back down a little bit more.”

Ingram said fuel supply in the U.S. is not a problem, but you may still see stations running out of gas. He said it’s because there is a shortage in tanker truck drivers, so some stations across the state are struggling to get their deliveries in on time. Ingram said fuel supply in the U.S. likely won’t be an issue for months to come.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body...
Police: Trio arrested after 18-year-old girl shot, raped and dumped on side of road
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen Sunday.
FBI joins search for Florida mom missing since Sunday
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
A body is discovered in this mobile home on March 31, 2020.
Body discovered in burned Houston County home
A man became trapped under his pickup parked in a barn leveled by a March 31, 2022 tornado in...
Man trapped under pickup during deadly tornado

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Peanut butter, cars and baby items all recalled
City of Ozark introduces bird scooters
City of Ozark introduces bird scooters
Lady Rebels working to climb the rankings