Clam weekend......storms early next week

SYNOPSIS – Spring like weather pattern this week with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Showers and storms Tuesday, some could be on the stronger and even severe side. Things calm down for the day Wednesday and then showers come back later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Cooler air will arrive by the end of the week bring our high temperatures into the 60s and possibly even the 50s.

TONIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 49°. Winds NNW 5

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 78°. Winds N 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 51°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 51° High: 83°

TUE: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 62° High: 78° 90%

WED: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 65° High: 86° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 75°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 67°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 57°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

