City of Ozark introduces bird scooters

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Ozark is offering people a new way to get around town. City leadership in Ozark introduced Bird Scooters to the city.

These electric scooters are designed to travel short distances and curb carbon dioxide emissions.

“We’re just excited to have it here,” says Mark Blankenship, Mayor of Ozark. “It’s just a great something for people to do outside, a good means of transportation, you know small distances and that kind of thing.”

To have a chance at riding a bird scooter, there are three steps: download the Bird Scooter app, use the GPS location inside the app to find the closest one, pay $1 to unlock the scooter and 39 cents per minute to ride.

You must be 18 to ride. You cannot ride the scooters on the highway. Scooters cannot be ridden on the sidewalk, and helmets are strongly recommended.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.