Advertisement

Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations at low for pandemic

Statistics show just 90 people statewide were hospitalized with the coronavirus Friday. That...
Statistics show just 90 people statewide were hospitalized with the coronavirus Friday. That was one fewer than the tally at the very start of the pandemic.(wsfa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Fewer people are being treated for COVID-19 in Alabama hospitals than at any time since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Statistics show just 90 people statewide were hospitalized with the coronavirus Friday. That was one fewer than the tally at the very start of the pandemic.

But experts say the rise of a new version of the coronavirus combined with fewer safety precautions might mean the decline is only temporary.

More than 19,200 people have died of COVID-19 in Alabama, giving the state the nation’s third-highest death rate at nearly 395 fatalities for every 100,000 residents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body...
Police: Trio arrested after 18-year-old girl shot, raped and dumped on side of road
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Arrest made in connection with missing Navarre woman Cassie Carli
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen Sunday.
FBI joins search for Florida mom missing since Sunday
A body is discovered in this mobile home on March 31, 2020.
Body discovered in burned Houston County home
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Rare disease transmitted by ticks reported in Alabama and Georgia
Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing...
COVID restrictions end as vacation season begins
Michael Lewis
Fortis College names new President of Dothan campus