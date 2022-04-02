Advertisement

Alabama agriculture groups launch Down to Earth campaign

Alabama farm and forestry organizations debuted the Down to Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama campaign.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama farm and forestry organizations debuted a new, yearlong campaign Thursday that focuses on sharing stories about farmers and forest landowners.

It’s called Down to Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama, and it’s designed to give the public a chance to learn about ways farmers, ranchers and forest landowners use sustainable and conservation-minded practices. Organizers want people to get a better understanding of what a modern farm looks like.

At a press conference Thursday, Autauga County farmer Drew Wendland spoke about the impact the industry has on those who farm and all of us who benefit.

"Down to Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama" campaign kicks off (Source: WSFA 12 News)

“Every day I try to make decisions that steward our natural resources that that make sure that I leave it better than I found it. Just like my dad did for me, and his dad did for him, and his dad did for him. And to me, that’s what sustainability’s all about. It’s about sustaining businesses, sustaining livelihoods, sustaining families, and making sure that anybody who wants to in the future has a better, better chance at it than we did,” said Wendland.

To learn more about the campaign, visit the Down to Earth website.

