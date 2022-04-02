Advertisement

26-year oversight leaves future of Hank Aaron Stadium up in the air

Hank Aaron Stadium future a mystery due to lease agreement snafu
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The future of Hank Aaron Stadium is now an even bigger mystery. Back in 1996, the city signed a 99-year lease with property owner McGowin Properties. Under Alabama state law, it needed to be recorded with the Mobile County Probate Court within a year, but that never happened -- which means the lease is now invalid. District Four City Councilman Ben Reynolds says he met with city attorneys to find a resolution.

“I immediately took action to try to find out what kind of challenge could we put forward to stop this from happening and turns out there’s no real legal leg to stand on,” said Ben Reynolds.

The city had subleased the stadium to Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group, that was being re-negotiated when the technicality came to light.

The city released a statement that says in part, “Any decision about MSEG’s continued operation at Hank Aaron Stadium and the stadium’s future uses will be made by the property owners.”

“We tried to come to an agreement with the property owners in continuing to manage the facility and things just didn’t work out so we stepped away,” said Ari Rosenbaum.

Mobile Sports Entertainment Group President Ari Rosenbaum says there were no events scheduled after last week’s Thrillville fair.

The group says it will be moving the nights of lights shows later this year to a different location.

“It will at least keep our business going enabling us to then come back to Mobile, relaunch the light shows here. Make them bigger and better than ever,” said Rosenbaum.

The future of the stadium is now up to McGowin Properties. Councilman Reynolds says it may be good that the city doesn’t have a say in the matter.

“I hope that a developer comes in and they find a way to preserve the stadium and make it better but if they don’t and they determine it needs to be torn down then that’s a decision for them to make. Not the government,” said Reynolds.

We have reached out to McGowin Properties to see if they have any plans for the stadium but so far we have not heard back.

