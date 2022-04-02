16th annual Ozark Crawdad and Music Festival returns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thousands took the streets of downtown Ozark today for the crawdad and music festival.

Families had the opportunity to enjoy crawfish and shrimp boils along with other activities like pony rides, arts and crafts, and more.

Attendees had to wait in some longer lines than usual, but those not from the area say it’s worth the wait.

“I’m from the north, and I don’t have a lot of crawfish near me, so down south is a blast for me so eating crawfish is amazing because i love seafood,” says Jackson Hopkins, attendee.

In addition to the activities today, attendees were offered various musical performances from notable bands.

