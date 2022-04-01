Advertisement

Wiregrass program creates 3 new welders

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanks to a local program, the Wiregrass now has three new welders.

After eight weeks of training, three students were able to graduate from the program, which is a partnership between Alfred Saliba Family Services and Wallace Community College.

All of their training was completed right here in the Wiregrass thanks to the Wallace College mobile welding lab.

Prior to graduating, all three students lined up jobs with various companies; a testimony to how great of a need there is for welders.

One student says he chose the career path because of the different opportunities it can provide.

“For the money, then I heard about the traveling--the farther you go the more money you can make up north and then California and stuff like that,” explains welding graduate Josiah Whigan.

Another welding course is set to begin April 11th. If you are interested in learning more or signing up, you can find out how to sign up here.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession
Fed. officials are warning of potential tax fraud.
Alabama woman arrested for preparing false tax returns
Futurecast 33022
Wiregrass bracing for another chance of severe weather overnight
Kenneth Ray Martinez is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old...
Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On
Scout's Alley
Students work to brighten up one spot in Downtown Dothan
Severe Weather Graphic
4 YOUR SAFETY: Wiregrass resources ahead of severe weather
NEWS 4 THIS MORNING - ADULT EASTER EGG HUNT
John Milner joins News 4 This Morning to discuss the upcoming Adult Easter Egg Hunt