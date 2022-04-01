Wiregrass program creates 3 new welders

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanks to a local program, the Wiregrass now has three new welders.

After eight weeks of training, three students were able to graduate from the program, which is a partnership between Alfred Saliba Family Services and Wallace Community College.

All of their training was completed right here in the Wiregrass thanks to the Wallace College mobile welding lab.

Prior to graduating, all three students lined up jobs with various companies; a testimony to how great of a need there is for welders.

One student says he chose the career path because of the different opportunities it can provide.

“For the money, then I heard about the traveling--the farther you go the more money you can make up north and then California and stuff like that,” explains welding graduate Josiah Whigan.

Another welding course is set to begin April 11th. If you are interested in learning more or signing up, you can find out how to sign up here.

