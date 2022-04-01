Advertisement

Vanna White announces death of her father

FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter...
FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Gray News) – “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.

She didn’t name her dad in the Tweet but described him as being “one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach.”

The South Carolina native said her 96-year-old father passed away peacefully Friday morning.

White and her co-host Pat Sajak have worked side by side for more than 7,000 episodes of “Wheel of Fortune and are nightly staples in millions of homes across America.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ROBERT MADDOX
Headland police officer charged with domestic violence
Fed. officials are warning of potential tax fraud.
Alabama woman arrested for preparing false tax returns
A man became trapped under his pickup parked in a barn leveled by a March 31, 2022 tornado in...
Man trapped under pickup during deadly tornado
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck
Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession

Latest News

Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrate after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize in historic labor win
(Source: Troy University)
Troy University to freeze tuition, continue Clear Cost pricing plan
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. The U.S....
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
The U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March, bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic low....
Jobless rate hits pandemic low; What's next?