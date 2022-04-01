Advertisement

Rare disease transmitted by ticks reported in Alabama and Georia

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ALABAMA/GEORGIA (WTVM) - Cases of a rare disease transmitted by ticks have been reported in Alabama and Georgia.

Heartland Disease is transmitted through the bite of a Lone Star Tick.

According to the CDC, the virus can cause fever, fatigue, nausea and joint pain. The disease can even require hospitalization.

Dr. Lindsay Starkey is a parasite specialist and professor at Auburn University. She said diagnosing the disease can be difficult because ticks can be tricky to spot.

”The Lone Star Tick is probably the most common tick we see biting people and animals in Alabama and kind of the rest of the south. There’s kind of a tick in a lot of parts of the country. They’re super tiny I actually have some down In the lab,“ said Starkey.

If you find a Lone Star Tick on you or a pet, do not kill it. Preserve it in a plastic bag and take it to your doctor.

The preservation of the bug allows experts to see if any diseases transferred to your system.

You can also send it to the University of South Alabama where they will do research on the tick.

For more information, click here.

