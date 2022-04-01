PCPD: FedEx driver reportedly hits, kills pedestrian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after Panama City Police officers say a FedEx truck hit them on 15th Street.

Officers say it happened between Fortune and Flower Avenues just before 8 p.m. Thursday. Fifteenth Street is reportedly shut down for a traffic homicide investigation.

They say the person was crossing the street and the truck driver didn’t see them in time to stop. The gender, name, or age of the pedestrian and truck driver were not released.

