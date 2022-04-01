Advertisement

Mostly sunny this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Cooler air is moving in this morning most of us are waking up in the lower to middle 50s on this Friday, this afternoon we will be mostly sunny with highs making it into the middle 70s for highs. Tomorrow a small chance of a shower mainly near the coast most of us will stay dry all weekend. The start of next week looks good on Monday but we will keep an eye on Tuesday for some stronger storms. After that our next cold front moves in Thursday and that will cool us off a good bit heading into next weekend.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 75°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 49°. Winds: Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds Light and vrbl 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 83° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and storms. Low: 57° High: 78° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 83° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 64° High: 78° 30%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 68° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 67° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

ROBERT MADDOX
Headland police officer charged with domestic violence
Fed. officials are warning of potential tax fraud.
Alabama woman arrested for preparing false tax returns
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck
At least four schools in New Jersey have been impacted by contamination involving sanitizer...
Students accidentally served milk cartons filled with sanitizer
A man became trapped under his pickup parked in a barn leveled by a March 31, 2022 tornado in...
Man trapped under pickup during deadly tornado