Mostly sunny this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Cooler air is moving in this morning most of us are waking up in the lower to middle 50s on this Friday, this afternoon we will be mostly sunny with highs making it into the middle 70s for highs. Tomorrow a small chance of a shower mainly near the coast most of us will stay dry all weekend. The start of next week looks good on Monday but we will keep an eye on Tuesday for some stronger storms. After that our next cold front moves in Thursday and that will cool us off a good bit heading into next weekend.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 75°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 49°. Winds: Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds Light and vrbl 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 83° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and storms. Low: 57° High: 78° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 83° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 64° High: 78° 30%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 68° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 67° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.