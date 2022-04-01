Man trapped under pickup during deadly tornado

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Euliss Locke shook his head as he surveyed damage caused by a deadly tornado that struck Florida’s panhandle.

The house he grew up in is gone, reduced to rubble by violent winds that cut a narrow swath through a remote area of Washington County.

His nephew, Dean Locke, lives in the house now—or he did until Thursday morning.

“He was awakened about 4:30 (a.m.) and got out of the house. His intent, I think, was to get away from the storm,” Euliss Locke told News 4.

His nephew could not outrun the fast-moving twister and become trapped under his pickup truck parked in a nearby barn.

He suffered a broken back and underwent surgery at a Panama City hospital, per Euliss Locke.

Dean Locke is expected to survive the storm, but others died.

Two fatalities reported in a nearby home, Locke saying those killed were a woman and small child.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

“Washington County is a strong, strong county,” said Sheriff Kevin Crews. “The residents of this county will come together; we’ll get through it.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

