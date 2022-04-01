Advertisement

Man trapped under pickup during deadly tornado

Euliss Locke shook his head as he surveyed damage caused by a deadly twister that struck Florida’s panhandle.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Euliss Locke shook his head as he surveyed damage caused by a deadly tornado that struck Florida’s panhandle.

The house he grew up in is gone, reduced to rubble by violent winds that cut a narrow swath through a remote area of Washington County.

His nephew, Dean Locke, lives in the house now—or he did until Thursday morning.

“He was awakened about 4:30 (a.m.) and got out of the house. His intent, I think, was to get away from the storm,” Euliss Locke told News 4.

His nephew could not outrun the fast-moving twister and become trapped under his pickup truck parked in a nearby barn.

He suffered a broken back and underwent surgery at a Panama City hospital, per Euliss Locke.

Dean Locke is expected to survive the storm, but others died.

Two fatalities reported in a nearby home, Locke saying those killed were a woman and small child.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

“Washington County is a strong, strong county,” said Sheriff Kevin Crews. “The residents of this county will come together; we’ll get through it.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession
Fed. officials are warning of potential tax fraud.
Alabama woman arrested for preparing false tax returns
Futurecast 33022
Wiregrass bracing for another chance of severe weather overnight
Kenneth Ray Martinez is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old...
Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

Latest News

Wiregrass program creates three new welders
Wiregrass program creates 3 new welders
ROBERT MADDOX
Headland police officer charged with domestic violence
Wallace graduate breaking barriers
Wallace graduate breaking barriers
Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish
Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish; NWS confirms tornado hit area