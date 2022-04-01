Man trapped under pickup during deadly tornado
Euliss Locke shook his head as he surveyed damage caused by a deadly twister that struck Florida’s panhandle.
The house he grew up in is gone, reduced to rubble by violent winds that cut a narrow swath through a remote area of Washington County.
His nephew, Dean Locke, lives in the house now—or he did until Thursday morning.
“He was awakened about 4:30 (a.m.) and got out of the house. His intent, I think, was to get away from the storm,” Euliss Locke told News 4.
His nephew could not outrun the fast-moving twister and become trapped under his pickup truck parked in a nearby barn.
He suffered a broken back and underwent surgery at a Panama City hospital, per Euliss Locke.
Dean Locke is expected to survive the storm, but others died.
Two fatalities reported in a nearby home, Locke saying those killed were a woman and small child.
The victims have not been publicly identified.
“Washington County is a strong, strong county,” said Sheriff Kevin Crews. “The residents of this county will come together; we’ll get through it.”
