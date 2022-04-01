Advertisement

Local man arrested after carjacking, armed sexual battery

Markeal Byrd is charged with armed sexual battery, car jacking, grand theft, and aggravated...
Markeal Byrd is charged with armed sexual battery, car jacking, grand theft, and aggravated assault.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man has been arrested and charged with armed sexual battery, carjacking, grand theft, and aggravated assault.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials say Wednesday morning, Markeal Byrd, 30, was given a ride by two individuals who attempted to buy marijuana from him.

The attempt was unsuccessful and Byrd allegedly pointed a gun at the two victims, a male and a female, forcing them to drive him to an ATM and withdraw money from their accounts.

As the male victim was driving the car, Byrd allegedly forced the female to perform sexual acts on him while still armed with the firearm.

After multiple ATM withdrawals, Byrd forced the victims out of their car and stole the vehicle.

The victims were able to contact Bay County Sheriff’s Office through a neighbor’s telephone.

Byrd, along with the victim’s vehicle, were located at a local gas station shortly after where he was taken into custody by BCSO deputies, where he then was transported to the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ROBERT MADDOX
Headland police officer charged with domestic violence
Fed. officials are warning of potential tax fraud.
Alabama woman arrested for preparing false tax returns
A man became trapped under his pickup parked in a barn leveled by a March 31, 2022 tornado in...
Man trapped under pickup during deadly tornado
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck
Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession

Latest News

(Source: Troy University)
Troy University to freeze tuition, continue Clear Cost pricing plan
Wicksburg tops HA 4-3
Wicksburg tops HA 4-3
Man with gun in holster
‘Constitutional Carry’ bill passes in Georgia, Gov. Kemp says he looks forward to signing
A body is discovered in this mobile home on March 31, 2020.
Body discovered in burned Houston County home