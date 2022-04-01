Local man arrested after carjacking, armed sexual battery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man has been arrested and charged with armed sexual battery, carjacking, grand theft, and aggravated assault.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials say Wednesday morning, Markeal Byrd, 30, was given a ride by two individuals who attempted to buy marijuana from him.

The attempt was unsuccessful and Byrd allegedly pointed a gun at the two victims, a male and a female, forcing them to drive him to an ATM and withdraw money from their accounts.

As the male victim was driving the car, Byrd allegedly forced the female to perform sexual acts on him while still armed with the firearm.

After multiple ATM withdrawals, Byrd forced the victims out of their car and stole the vehicle.

The victims were able to contact Bay County Sheriff’s Office through a neighbor’s telephone.

Byrd, along with the victim’s vehicle, were located at a local gas station shortly after where he was taken into custody by BCSO deputies, where he then was transported to the Bay County Jail.

