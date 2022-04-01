Great Weekend Ahead
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Great weather is on the way for the weekend! We’ll see partly cloudy skies Saturday, with lots of sunshine on Sunday. Our next rain-maker is due to arrive on Tuesday, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 49°. Winds light N.
TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds variable at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing. Low near 52°. Winds light NW.
EXTENDED
SUN: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 5%
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 83° 5%
TUE: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low: 62° High: 78° 90%
WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 86° 5%
THU: An early shower or thunderstorm, then partly sunny. Low: 64° High: 78° 30%
FRI: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 67° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/NE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.
