Great Weekend Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – Great weather is on the way for the weekend! We’ll see partly cloudy skies Saturday, with lots of sunshine on Sunday. Our next rain-maker is due to arrive on Tuesday, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 49°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing. Low near 52°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 83° 5%

TUE: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low: 62° High: 78° 90%

WED: Mostly sunny.  Low: 65° High: 86° 5%

THU: An early shower or thunderstorm, then partly sunny. Low: 64° High: 78° 30%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 67° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/NE at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

