Great Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Great weather is on the way for the weekend! We’ll see partly cloudy skies Saturday, with lots of sunshine on Sunday. Our next rain-maker is due to arrive on Tuesday, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 49°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing. Low near 52°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 83° 5%

TUE: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low: 62° High: 78° 90%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 86° 5%

THU: An early shower or thunderstorm, then partly sunny. Low: 64° High: 78° 30%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 67° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/NE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

