Dothan man faces life for sex crime convictions

A Houston County jury found Derrick Rhodes guilty on two rape and two sodomy counts.
Derrick Rhodes speaks with his attorney, Adam Parker, during Rhodes' trial on sex charges. Photo from March 30.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces life in prison following his convictions Thursday on sex related charges.

A Houston County jury found Derrick Rhodes guilty on two rape and two sodomy counts involving a girl who was about 12.

He was either found not guilty or charges dropped in other cases, including possession of pornography allegations.

Judge Todd Derrick will sentence Rhodes on the sex convictions next month.

In an unrelated court case, Rhodes filed a federal lawsuit in 2019 alleging inhumane conditions at the Houston County Jail.

A judge dismissed that suit.

