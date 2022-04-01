Dothan boys soccer continues its winning ways

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan boys soccer team has kicked it up a notch this year, as they work on rebuilding the program after a tough 2021 season.

“It’s been a great season so far much better than last season,” said sophomore Ty Powell. “I’m excited because we have a really young team this year, so we’re working on that chemistry that we can build up through the years.”

Sophomore Wesley Farmer added, “We had a rough year last year. So it’s really important for us to come back this year and start to build back up with our tenth graders and get them strong and firm for these years coming.”

The Wolves are sitting at 12-2 on the year under new head coach Joe Nelson, who gives all the credit to his players.

“I’ve been blessed to have a really good group of guys and they are very tight knit, good chemistry built,” said Nelson. “They play with each other year round basically. So, it’s really on them.”

“He’s been a great change in pace to where he’s really held us accountable every single day in practice to do our jobs and just focus up every day,” said Farmer.

This squad is loaded with talented players who have been consistent all year long putting Dothan on a seven-game win streak.

“We really just take it one game at a time,” said Powell. “I don’t even think we’ve talked about it. I don’t think most of us realize it. We just kind of go into every game with ‘let’s go out and kick some butt’ - win the game. You know?

“Overall, we’ve just gotten better and better as this season has gone on,” added Farmer. “We’re just starting to click at the right time. It gives us a ton of confidence knowing that we can go out any day and we can beat any team that we can as long as we play together as a team.”

Now, the Wolves are on the hunt for the Class 7A Area 3 title, a goal they set out to achieve at the beginning of the season.

“From there I’d like us to really just go as far as we can, at least to final four,” said Powell. “I’d like to make it to the finals if we could but we’ll see.”

Dothan currently tied with rival Enterprise for the area crown with one area game left to play against Prattville.

