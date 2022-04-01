Advertisement

Bill could raise job application requirements for unemployment

The Alabama Statehouse
The Alabama Statehouse(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Changes are on the way for those receiving unemployment benefits from the state. There could be more requirements to get that support. Alabama is one of only four states to require one job application per week to receive unemployment, SB 224 would change that to three.

Some lawmakers say this will help bring more people back to the workforce, while others question the potential negative impact of this legislation.

“The pandemic is still here,” said Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Jefferson County.

But that’s no longer a reason to stay out of the workforce, according to her and Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Jefferson County. They say changes need to happen.

“Stay safe, but it’s time to get out and go to work and get off your butt,” said Hollis.

“We’re in a situation now where we have a labor participation issue. Plenty of jobs available,” said Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Jefferson County.

Requiring people to apply for three jobs per week will put Alabama’s unemployment in line with surrounding states.

“Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee all require three times a week,” said Garrett. “Florida requires five times a week.”

And while there are people who manipulate the unemployment system, according to the state’s Department of Labor, one of the reasons people struggle to find a job is spatial disparity.

“What If you’re in an area where there’re no jobs? What effect is that going to have?” said Rep. Barbara Boyd, D-House District 82.

Boyd says she’s worried about the negative impact on those where jobs aren’t as available.

“There’s so many out there who don’t abuse,” said Boyd. “Who belong not to how you or me would need this, but there are many who I think maybe are searching.”

Garrett said the state does offer training to help people become qualified for certain jobs and keep their unemployment.

“And we’ve got very good participation in those programs right now,” he said.

Those programs can be found via the state’s Department of Labor.

The bill will now move to the House floor, where if passed and signed by the governor, the change would go into effect July 1.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ROBERT MADDOX
Headland police officer charged with domestic violence
Fed. officials are warning of potential tax fraud.
Alabama woman arrested for preparing false tax returns
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck
A man became trapped under his pickup parked in a barn leveled by a March 31, 2022 tornado in...
Man trapped under pickup during deadly tornado
At least four schools in New Jersey have been impacted by contamination involving sanitizer...
Students accidentally served milk cartons filled with sanitizer

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey
Local agencies receive $2.9 million in grants to weatherize homes for elderly and low-income residents
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall testifies against confirmation of federal judge Ketanji...
Alabama AG Steve Marshall testifies at Jackson SCOTUS nomination hearing
Early voting for the March 1 Primary Election begins on Feb. 14, 2022.
Durant leads Britt, with Brooks a distant 3rd, in exclusive new Gray TV/Ala. Daily News poll
New Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey holds comfortable GOP primary lead
After a bill that would ban divisive concepts from being taught passed on the House floor,...
‘Divisive concepts’ bill clears Alabama House, prompting Dems to worry over education’s future