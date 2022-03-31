Webb man charged with multiple counts of identity theft

WEBB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Webb man has been charged with several counts of identity theft.

On Wednesday, Jonathan Tyler Grantham was charged with 15 counts of identity theft.

According to police, Grantham obtained the victim’s personal and banking information then proceeded to make several online purchases as well as made payments on some of his personal accounts.

At this point in the investigation, it is not clear how Grantham obtained the victim’s information, but it is believed that he did not act alone. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be possible.

His bond is set at $225,000.00.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.