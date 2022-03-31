Advertisement

Wallace softball on a roll

Wallace softball on a roll
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wallace softball team has been on a hot streak as of late. The Lady Govs winners of their last six games.

Wallace positioning itself near the top of the conference standings with an 8-4 record. That’s second right behind Coastal Alabama-South.

Head coach David Russo credits the team’s success this season to the depth of the roster and the ladies ability to stay consistent on the field even through tough stretches.

Now, the Govs will look build off the momentum they’ve created and add on to their win streak.

“You just kind of go into it instead of hoping to win you kind of have an idea I think we will win,” said Russo. “Every game you’re challenged. You know, they get paid too. Everybody we play we feel we have to play our best game to win. We can’t just show up and play, we’re not that talented but it’s been working out real well so far.”

“It does give us momentum for sure because we know we have to play good and we have to be competitive,” said sophomore Madison Brown. “These next two matchups coming up are going to be tough so I know we have to play as a team.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession
Fed. officials are warning of potential tax fraud.
Alabama woman arrested for preparing false tax returns
Futurecast 33022
Wiregrass bracing for another chance of severe weather overnight
Kenneth Ray Martinez is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old...
Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

Latest News

Wallace softball on a roll
Wallace softball on a roll
Headland downs area foe Rehobeth
Headland downs area foe Rehobeth 15-5
Providence making strides in track and field
Providence making strides in track and field
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs