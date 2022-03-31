Wallace softball on a roll

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wallace softball team has been on a hot streak as of late. The Lady Govs winners of their last six games.

Wallace positioning itself near the top of the conference standings with an 8-4 record. That’s second right behind Coastal Alabama-South.

Head coach David Russo credits the team’s success this season to the depth of the roster and the ladies ability to stay consistent on the field even through tough stretches.

Now, the Govs will look build off the momentum they’ve created and add on to their win streak.

“You just kind of go into it instead of hoping to win you kind of have an idea I think we will win,” said Russo. “Every game you’re challenged. You know, they get paid too. Everybody we play we feel we have to play our best game to win. We can’t just show up and play, we’re not that talented but it’s been working out real well so far.”

“It does give us momentum for sure because we know we have to play good and we have to be competitive,” said sophomore Madison Brown. “These next two matchups coming up are going to be tough so I know we have to play as a team.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.