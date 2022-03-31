Wallace graduate breaking barriers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One recent graduate of Wallace Community College is breaking the norm.

Caitlyn Deese is one of just 8 female graduates in the 12 year history of the Pre-apprentice Electrical Lineworker Program. She says she is no stranger to challenges this type of field can bring.

“We’re extremely excited for Caitlyn, because it’s a really great example of an individual who comes in and applies herself, and they can pursurvere,” says Joe Johnson, Director of Workforce Development, Wallace College.

Deese says being in the electrical field is something she’s always loved

“I love being outdoors,” says Deese. “I like the hands -on work. It’s just fun.”

When Deese was in high school, she started in the welding program at Wallace College.

“Being that I have chosen a male dominated career with welding, this is nothing different you come out and do as much as they can,” says Deese.

After completing that program, she pursued the lineworker program. Instructors say, she wasn’t afraid to take on the challenge.

“She’s outstanding,” says Johnson. “Very much paid attention to detail, handworker, followed instructions very well. Anything in the utility or the electrical field could be potentially very dangerous, so following directions, safety protocols, things of that nature are very important, obviously she did a fantastic job.”

With the support of her family and instructor, she achieved her goals and wants other women to know they can do the same.

“If you put your mind to it and believe in yourself, you can do it,” says Deese.

As of now, Deese says she’s looking for a job in the industry for now and can’t wait to see more women enter the industry.

For more information on the Pre-Apprentice Electrical Lineworker Program, visit the Wallace website on this opportunity.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.