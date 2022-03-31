Advertisement

Wallace graduate breaking barriers

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One recent graduate of Wallace Community College is breaking the norm.

Caitlyn Deese is one of just 8 female graduates in the 12 year history of the Pre-apprentice Electrical Lineworker Program. She says she is no stranger to challenges this type of field can bring.

“We’re extremely excited for Caitlyn, because it’s a really great example of an individual who comes in and applies herself, and they can pursurvere,” says Joe Johnson, Director of Workforce Development, Wallace College.

Deese says being in the electrical field is something she’s always loved

“I love being outdoors,” says Deese. “I like the hands -on work. It’s just fun.”

When Deese was in high school, she started in the welding program at Wallace College.

“Being that I have chosen a male dominated career with welding, this is nothing different you come out and do as much as they can,” says Deese.

After completing that program, she pursued the lineworker program. Instructors say, she wasn’t afraid to take on the challenge.

“She’s outstanding,” says Johnson. “Very much paid attention to detail, handworker, followed instructions very well. Anything in the utility or the electrical field could be potentially very dangerous, so following directions, safety protocols, things of that nature are very important, obviously she did a fantastic job.”

With the support of her family and instructor, she achieved her goals and wants other women to know they can do the same.

“If you put your mind to it and believe in yourself, you can do it,” says Deese.

As of now, Deese says she’s looking for a job in the industry for now and can’t wait to see more women enter the industry.

For more information on the Pre-Apprentice Electrical Lineworker Program, visit the Wallace website on this opportunity.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession
Fed. officials are warning of potential tax fraud.
Alabama woman arrested for preparing false tax returns
Futurecast 33022
Wiregrass bracing for another chance of severe weather overnight
Kenneth Ray Martinez is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old...
Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

Latest News

ROBERT MADDOX
Headland police officer charged with domestic violence
Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish
Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish; NWS confirms tornado hit area
Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida
News4 Now: What’s Going On | Thursday, March 31, 2022
News4 Now: What’s Going On | Thursday, March 31, 2022