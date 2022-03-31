Advertisement

Two dead in Washington County storms

Storm Damage in washington county
Storm Damage in washington county(WJHG)
By Jessica Foster
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early morning storms moving through the Panhandle have left two people dead and two people injured in Washington County.

A possible tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Gilbert’s Mill Rd. area. Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews says homes have been destroyed and multiple power lines are down.

First responders are on the scene assessing the damage.

The Red Cross will be setting up at the Orange Hill Fire Department in Washington County to assist those impacted by the storms.

