Tranquil Weather Returns

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Tranquil weather is moving in for the end of the week. We’ll see some passing high cloudiness through Friday, with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s and highs in the lower 70s. A few extra clouds will pass on Saturday, with a few showers possible south. Our next big rain chance is Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 50°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 73°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 49°.  Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, a few showers possible south. Low: 49° High: 77° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 83° 5%

TUE: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low: 57° High: 78° 60%

WED: Mostly sunny.  Low: 65° High: 83° 5%

THU: An early shower, then partly sunny. Low: 64° High: 78° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

