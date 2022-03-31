Tranquil Weather Returns

SYNOPSIS – Tranquil weather is moving in for the end of the week. We’ll see some passing high cloudiness through Friday, with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s and highs in the lower 70s. A few extra clouds will pass on Saturday, with a few showers possible south. Our next big rain chance is Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 73°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 49°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, a few showers possible south. Low: 49° High: 77° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 83° 5%

TUE: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low: 57° High: 78° 60%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 83° 5%

THU: An early shower, then partly sunny. Low: 64° High: 78° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.