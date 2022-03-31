Tornado Watch issued for the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a tornado watch for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston Counties in Alabama until 7 a.m. central.

Walton, Holmes, Washington and Jackson counties in Florida, and Early and Seminole counties in Georgia are in the watch.

Before you head to bed, make sure you have your phone turned up and multiple ways to receive storm warnings.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.