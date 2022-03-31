Advertisement

Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish; NWS confirms tornado hit area

By Perry Robinson, Chris Rosato and WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSELAND, La. (WAFB) - Severe weather caused a house in Tangipahoa Parish on Highway 10 in Roseland to be lifted off its foundation on Wednesday, March 30, according to police and family members.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans confirmed on Thursday, March 31, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Tangipahoa Parish during Wednesday’s storms.

“Assessing the damage, we’ve seen here today with some of the structural damage that was just down the road and some of the tree damage that we’ve seen here...we’re looking at a low-end F1 tornado with around 90mph winds,” Julie Lesko of the National Weather Service said.

Severe weather caused a house in Tangipahoa Parish on Highway 10 in Roseland to be lifted off its foundation, according to police and family members.

According to the family, the home was completely lifted off the foundation and then dropped back down due to severe storms.

According to police at the scene, everyone in the house made it out safely.

Highway 10 was blocked off due to several trees on the road.

WAFB’s Chris Rosato went back out to the Roseland area Thursday.

“When we walked out of the big shop from welding, the rain was coming down so fierce, the wind was blowing so hard, he said dad I’m gonna heat up my dinner before we lose power,” resident Joe Pardue told WAFB’s Chris Rosato Thursday.

“It popped out a couple of windows, luckily my tv stayed intact. but it got good and wet, so I don’t imagine it’s gonna be worth keeping,” Pardue added.

“We opened our front door and I saw the tornado coming through right here, and I just saw everything off our front porch blow, the tree fall, and the signs over there just bent in half and...it was really scary it was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. All we could do was close the door, my grandma started holding me and we started praying,” another resident Jolen Relan said.

“Yea he was sitting right there where the tree fell, and he pushed back and by the grace of god he’s here. everybody’s been coming by, and people are coming back with chainsaws to help him get the trees out and do what they can do,” Tracie Brown, who also lives in Roseland said.

