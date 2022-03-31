Storm damage reported in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews reports a possible tornado touched down in Washington County in the area of Gilbert’s Mill Rd. and surrounding areas.

Authorities say homes have been destroyed and there are multiple power lines down.

They are asking the public to please avoid traveling in this area.

First responders are on the scene and are looking for further damage.

