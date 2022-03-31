Advertisement

Storm damage in Jackson County

Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)(WLUC)
By Jessica Foster
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday morning storms moving through Jackson County have caused damage in the Alford area. Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say power lines are down in Alford from a possible tornado.

The following roads are closed because of downed trees and power lines:

Syfrett, Dilmore, and Seay

Deputies are asking residents to stay off the road if possible.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession
Fed. officials are warning of potential tax fraud.
Alabama woman arrested for preparing false tax returns
Futurecast 33022
Wiregrass bracing for another chance of severe weather overnight
Kenneth Ray Martinez is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old...
Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

Latest News

Wallace softball on a roll
Wallace softball on a roll
The City of Blakely is starting a new police force. (Source: WALB)
Blakely Police make large cocaine seize
'Now hiring' sign in Mankato, Minn.
Finding the trick to hiring teens this summer
Sunday's shooting caused a bullet to go through Shipwreck LTD's window along Front Beach Road.
Businesses back to normal operating hours after last weekend’s chaos