Storm damage in Jackson County
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday morning storms moving through Jackson County have caused damage in the Alford area. Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say power lines are down in Alford from a possible tornado.
The following roads are closed because of downed trees and power lines:
Syfrett, Dilmore, and Seay
Deputies are asking residents to stay off the road if possible.
