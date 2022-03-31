Advertisement

Storm damage confirmed in Pickens County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Pickens County EMA confirm parts of the county has suffered storm damage.

Officials say many residents have lost barns.

No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

