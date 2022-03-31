Severe threat over!

SYNOPSIS – The showers and storms have moved out of the Wiregrass and our threat for severe weather is over! Temperatures are in the 60s in most places this afternoon we will see the clouds clear and we will warm up to around 80 for a high. Much nicer tomorrow and for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Nice to start off next week then our next system will move in on Tuesday bringing us our next chance of thunderstorms.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 80°. Winds W 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 50°. Winds: NW 5 mph mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 75°. Winds NW 5-10 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 49° High: 78° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 83° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 57° High: 80° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 83° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 59° High: 74° 30%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 67° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 6-9 ft

