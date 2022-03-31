Police: Real gun disguised as toy found in Eufaula roadway

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department says a functioning firearm disguised as a toy gun was found Wednesday.

A citizen turned over the weapon to police after finding it in the roadway. Authorities say the weapon was freshly painted to mimic a toy.

Eufaula police recently issued a warning about toy weapons, including Orbeez water bead guns, and the possible consequences that can happen when they are used in public.

“We cannot emphasize enough how careless, illegal, and potentially deadly these childish acts are. We urge parents to be involved with your children, citizens to report any suspicious activity, and most importantly - if you are an actor involved in this activity, please cease this reckless behavior before someone is seriously injured.”

Eufaula police say there have been several incidents of groups or individuals wearing masks and carrying replica firearms in the city.

