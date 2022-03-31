Advertisement

Overnight shooting in Panama City Beach

BCSO and Beach Police report it was at the Executive Inn on Front Beach Road.
BCSO and Beach Police report it was at the Executive Inn on Front Beach Road.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting at the Executive Inn on Front Beach Road.

Deputies responded to the Executive Inn around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. They say one person was shot but is expected to recover.

Authorities say they believe this was a domestic incident and there’s no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession
Fed. officials are warning of potential tax fraud.
Alabama woman arrested for preparing false tax returns
Futurecast 33022
Wiregrass bracing for another chance of severe weather overnight
Kenneth Ray Martinez is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old...
Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

Latest News

Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish
Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish; NWS confirms tornado hit area
Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida
News4 Now: What’s Going On | Thursday, March 31, 2022
News4 Now: What’s Going On | Thursday, March 31, 2022
Carl Mack Kitchens is charged with two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted...
Man charged in Auburn shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured
A home in Pass Christian near Bayou Portage had its roof ripped off. The house was bought last...
Roof is ripped off of Pass home that’s still being renovated by new owners