MEMA: 21 counties reporting damaged homes after Wednesday storms

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reporting initial damage numbers from Wednesday's storms that swept the state.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said reports of homes damaged, trees down and power outages are starting to be reported statewide.

At least three injuries have been reported to MEMA so far, including two in Noxubee County and one in Holmes County.

Twenty-one of Mississippi’s 82 counties reported damage, including Forrest and Wayne counties.

Initial damage assessments are underway. The following is preliminary and will change through the assessment process.

These counties are reporting some type of damage to homes ranging from affected to destroyed:

  • Bolivar*
  • Calhoun*
  • Forrest
  • Greene
  • Hinds*
  • Holmes
  • Humphreys
  • Jackson
  • Lafayette
  • Lawrence
  • Leake
  • Leflore
  • Oktibbeha
  • Panola
  • Smith
  • Tallahatchie
  • Warren*
  • Washington
  • Wayne
  • Yalobusha
  • Yazoo*.

*Initial reports showing the most significant damage

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage to do the following after a severe weather event:

  • File an insurance claim
  • Take photos of the damage to the home
  • Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool
  • For information on resources, contact the county EMA or call the MEMA call center: 1-800-445-6362.

