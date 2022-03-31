Advertisement

Man charged in Auburn shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Carl Mack Kitchens is charged with two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted...
Carl Mack Kitchens is charged with two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month, leaving two people dead and one injured.

37-year-old Carl Mack Kitchens, of Columbus, was arrested Thursday on felony warrants by Auburn police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder.

During an investigation, police say Kitchens was developed as a second suspect in the deadly shooting which happened on Commerce Drive on March 7.

Authorities say the initial suspect, 31-year-old Markevious Donta Yancie, was killed in the shooting.

Kitchens is being held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail, awaiting extradition to Lee County.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or the agency’s tip line at 334-246-1391.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession
Fed. officials are warning of potential tax fraud.
Alabama woman arrested for preparing false tax returns
Futurecast 33022
Wiregrass bracing for another chance of severe weather overnight
Kenneth Ray Martinez is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old...
Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

Latest News

Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish
Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish; NWS confirms tornado hit area
Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida
News4 Now: What’s Going On | Thursday, March 31, 2022
News4 Now: What’s Going On | Thursday, March 31, 2022
A home in Pass Christian near Bayou Portage had its roof ripped off. The house was bought last...
Roof is ripped off of Pass home that’s still being renovated by new owners