Headland police officer charged with domestic violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Headland police officer faces domestic violence charges, arrested Thursday.

24-year-old Robert Allen Maddox Jr., of Dothan, is charged with one count of Domestic Violence Strangulation.

A woman told investigators the incident escalated to the point she was thrown to the floor then choked, cutting her airway off and she could not breathe, Dothan Police Sergeant Ronald Hall said.

His statement does not specify the alleged victim’s relationship to Maddox, jailed on $30,000 bond.

He has been placed on leave without pay from his job, Headland Police Chief Mark Jones said.

