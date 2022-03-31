Advertisement

Headland police officer charged with domestic violence

A woman told investigators the incident escalated to the point she was thrown to the floor then choked.
ROBERT MADDOX
ROBERT MADDOX(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Headland police officer faces domestic violence charges, arrested Thursday.

24-year-old Robert Allen Maddox Jr., of Dothan, is charged with one count of Domestic Violence Strangulation.

A woman told investigators the incident escalated to the point she was thrown to the floor then choked, cutting her airway off and she could not breathe, Dothan Police Sergeant Ronald Hall said.

His statement does not specify the alleged victim’s relationship to Maddox, jailed on $30,000 bond.

He has been placed on leave without pay from his job, Headland Police Chief Mark Jones said.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession
Fed. officials are warning of potential tax fraud.
Alabama woman arrested for preparing false tax returns
Futurecast 33022
Wiregrass bracing for another chance of severe weather overnight
Kenneth Ray Martinez is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old...
Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

Latest News

Wallace graduate breaking barriers
Wallace graduate breaking barriers
Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish
Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish; NWS confirms tornado hit area
Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida
News4 Now: What’s Going On | Thursday, March 31, 2022
News4 Now: What’s Going On | Thursday, March 31, 2022