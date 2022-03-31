Finding the trick to hiring teens this summer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Now is the time teens start to look for making extra money during the summer. Some of the usual places that see a high number of young applicants are not seeing that this year.

McDonald’s in Enterprise and Water World in Dothan believe it’s about how you treat them and what you can offer them.

Both are having to switch up some of their typical recruitment tactics, for the better.

“It’s just difficult now because there’s so much competition out there,” says Eddie Byrd, Marketing Director, Murphy Family Restaurants.

A problem that McDonalds and many others are now facing is finding teens to fill crucial summer job roles.

Kelley Stakelum with the city of Dothan Leisure Services says they usually get a high number of teen applications for summer jobs. Mow, they are 40% short of being fully staffed with a little over a month before opening.

“Right now, hiring has been a little more difficult than it has been in previous years,” says Stakelum. “So we are reaching out to anyone and everyone that is looking for a summer job, make a little extra money this summer.”

Byrd says teens want to know what places are offering, with applicants looking to get as much as they give.

“We are hoping to make sure they feel like a team player, and they feel very welcomed, and their voice is heard,” says Byrd. “Thats the key, element, that their voice is heard.”

Once they are hired, the goal is to make sure they feel comfortable to stay.

“We always try to treat them with respect, communication,” says Jowe Glynn, store manager, McDonald’s in Enterprise. “We celebrate our people all the time here.”

Water World and McDonald’s both agree, the best approach has been talking to kids at a younger age to understand the importance of working and reaching out to schools to help bridge the gap.

Currently, Alabama’s unemployment rate is 3% as February, which is down from 3.8% from this time last year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.