Dothan man charged for obstructing justice using a false identity

Stephen Wesley Bryant
Stephen Wesley Bryant(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wednesday, officers responded to Somerset Street in Dothan for a theft of property complaint. The victim reported multiple items had been taken and provided officers with the suspect’s name, description, and vehicle description. Later, patrol officers located the suspect and the vehicle. It was discovered the suspect had provided a false name to officers in order to avoid outstanding criminal charges in two other states.

The stolen items were located in the vehicle being operated by the suspect. Then, it was determined the vehicle the suspect was operating was stolen.

Stephen Wesley Bryant, 46 years old, of Dothan, was charged with Theft of Property Third Degree, Obstructing Justice Using a False Identity, and Receiving Stolen Property First Degree. His bond is $60,000.00.

