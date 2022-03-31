Advertisement

Damage reported in Jackson County after possible tornado

WLOX was live at the scene of Fox Ridge and Fox Run off Jim Ramsey in Vancleave, where the...
WLOX was live at the scene of Fox Ridge and Fox Run off Jim Ramsey in Vancleave, where the power was out and some homes sustained damage due to high winds.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As severe weather rolled across South Mississippi, damage was left in its wake all across the Gulf Coast, but especially in Jackson County.

Several unconfirmed tornadoes were reported in Vancleave, Wade, and Hurley Wednesday night, with power outages across the county.

WLOX was live at the scene of Fox Ridge and Fox Run off Jim Ramsey in Vancleave, where the power was out and some homes sustained damage due to high winds.

Alison Spann spoke with storm victim Rosa who rode out the severe weather with her children in her mobile home off Fox Run Road. Rosa said she has lost a shed and siding on her home and that a tree went through her living room.

“The house was just shaking. We could hear the trailer was tearing in parts. We just hugged each other and prayed to God,” Rosa said.

Rosa told WLOX the windows in all three of her family’s cars were blown out by the wind and a car was actually pushed into their home as well.

Rosa also said the shed contained equipment for a new business her family was starting, and they will have to wait until morning to fully survey the damage.

As of 10:52 p.m., power outages were reported across the entire Gulf Coast, with trees down in the Lyman area of Harrison County. There are also reports of roof damage and downed power lines in Jackson County, with two homes damaged in St. Martin.

The damage is in the area of Fox Run Drive and Fox Ridge Drive, just off Jim Ramsay Road in Vancleave.

We will update this report as more information is available. Keep up with the WLOX First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the weather in your area.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession
Fed. officials are warning of potential tax fraud.
Alabama woman arrested for preparing false tax returns
Futurecast 33022
Wiregrass bracing for another chance of severe weather overnight
Kenneth Ray Martinez is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old...
Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

Latest News

Wallace softball on a roll
Wallace softball on a roll
The City of Blakely is starting a new police force. (Source: WALB)
Blakely Police make large cocaine seize
'Now hiring' sign in Mankato, Minn.
Finding the trick to hiring teens this summer
Sunday's shooting caused a bullet to go through Shipwreck LTD's window along Front Beach Road.
Businesses back to normal operating hours after last weekend’s chaos
Should Panama City limit alcohol sales during spring break season? City leaders held a special...
Panama City debates changing hours for alcohol sales