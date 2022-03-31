Businesses back to normal operating hours after last weekend’s chaos

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last weekend’s chaos caused local businesses to close their doors for safety measurements. Panama City Beach Law Enforcement said 161 individuals were arrested and 75 illegal firearms were seized.

Shipwreck LTD was one of those businesses that got caught in the chaos. A bullet went through the store’s window after Sunday’s shooting along Front Beach Road. Manager Alyssa Barnett Corchiz said they closed the store for two days.

“Luckily no one was here and the window’s already patched up, but it was definitely a scary thing to hear about,” Barnett Corchiz said.

Even though the business and its employees took a financial loss, Barnett Corchiz said safety was their main concern.

“When they’re not able to work that does affect them in some way, so yea in some way they were upset but keeping everyone safe is the first priority and everyone was on board for that,” Barnett Corchiz said.

Rock’it Lanes also shut their doors early to ensure safety.

“We did it out of an abundance of caution,” Rock’it Lanes manager Kristen Sheffield said.

Locals said they never want to experience this violence again.

“Well I’ve never seen it like this before, I hope we never see it that way again,” Panama City Beach resident Sheilah Conyer said.

Both locals and businesses hope the mayhem has come to an end and everyone can finally have some peace in the panhandle.

