Advertisement

Businesses back to normal operating hours after last weekend’s chaos

Sunday's shooting caused a bullet to go through Shipwreck LTD's window along Front Beach Road.
Sunday's shooting caused a bullet to go through Shipwreck LTD's window along Front Beach Road.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last weekend’s chaos caused local businesses to close their doors for safety measurements. Panama City Beach Law Enforcement said 161 individuals were arrested and 75 illegal firearms were seized.

Shipwreck LTD was one of those businesses that got caught in the chaos. A bullet went through the store’s window after Sunday’s shooting along Front Beach Road. Manager Alyssa Barnett Corchiz said they closed the store for two days.

“Luckily no one was here and the window’s already patched up, but it was definitely a scary thing to hear about,” Barnett Corchiz said.

Even though the business and its employees took a financial loss, Barnett Corchiz said safety was their main concern.

“When they’re not able to work that does affect them in some way, so yea in some way they were upset but keeping everyone safe is the first priority and everyone was on board for that,” Barnett Corchiz said.

Rock’it Lanes also shut their doors early to ensure safety.

“We did it out of an abundance of caution,” Rock’it Lanes manager Kristen Sheffield said.

Locals said they never want to experience this violence again.

“Well I’ve never seen it like this before, I hope we never see it that way again,” Panama City Beach resident Sheilah Conyer said.

Both locals and businesses hope the mayhem has come to an end and everyone can finally have some peace in the panhandle.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession
Jeffrey Watford booking photo.
Man faces arson charges after fire engulfs two buildings
Four likely spring breakers arrested on number of charges in Coffee County
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach Breakfast Point shopping center parking lot
Police sirens
Weekend motorcycle wreck claims life of Dothan man

Latest News

Should Panama City limit alcohol sales during spring break season? City leaders held a special...
Panama City debates changing hours for alcohol sales
Storm damage from Barbour County on March 9.
Insurance expert shares tips on filing a claim after severe weather
Michael Lewis
Fortis College names new President of Dothan campus
Headland downs area foe Rehobeth
Headland downs area foe Rehobeth 15-5