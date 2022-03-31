Blakely Police make large cocaine seize

BALEKLY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely Police have made an arrest after 85 grams of cocaine was seized.

On Tuesday, Blakely Police Officers executed a search warrant at 19358 E. South Blvd. Officers say they observed powdered cocaine in the process of being converted to crack cocaine.

Tyrone D. Sparrow, 39, of Blakely, was arrested for trafficking cocaine and currently held at the Early County Jail awaiting proceedings.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.