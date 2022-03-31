Advertisement

Blakely Police make large cocaine seize

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BALEKLY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely Police have made an arrest after 85 grams of cocaine was seized.

On Tuesday, Blakely Police Officers executed a search warrant at 19358 E. South Blvd. Officers say they observed powdered cocaine in the process of being converted to crack cocaine.

Tyrone D. Sparrow, 39, of Blakely, was arrested for trafficking cocaine and currently held at the Early County Jail awaiting proceedings.

