Suspect identified in hit-and-run that left 4-year-old dead

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The suspected driver of a hit-and-run in Panama City Beach that left one 4-year-old child dead has been identified, according to officials.

Panama City Beach Police report that Kenneth Ray Martinez, 62, was arrested after witnesses gave police a description of the vehicle. According to witnesses, Martinez was driving a lifted, black truck with Texas tags at the time of the accident.

Kenneth Ray Martinez is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old girl. (WJHG/WECP)

He is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury or death after he allegedly struck a child at the Breakfast Point Marketplace.

Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on Back Beach Road. (WJHG/WECP)

A search warrant was executed at his residence and a receipt from Publix was located which confirmed Martinez was at the store minutes prior to the crash.

Martinez refused a blood draw, refused to speak with investigators, and refused consent to search his phone. The investigation is continuing.

Police tell us the child was visiting our area with her family. They were from the Nashville, Tennessee area. The family has requested the child’s name not be released.

