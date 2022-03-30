Students work to brighten up one spot in Downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A plain alley in Downtown Dothan is getting a creative new look.

On Wednesday, Dothan Tech graphic arts students started phase two of a major mural project.

Their design theme centers around “dreams”.

Students came up with the concepts in class, and now are bringing them to life along the walls of Scout’s Alley.

For one senior, the work is worth it for all the memories she’s making.

“The fun thing is, we’ve had kids from other high schools come here and do their senior pictures, so it’s more than just a Dothan thing,” expresses Mary Collins, Graphic Arts Chapter President. “It’s a community thing now, and we’ve also had people just come by and ask what we are doing and just asking questions because they’re interested.”

Students will be back out in the alley next month to paint the walkway.

The project, which aims to revitalize the city, is in partnership with Dothan Downtown Authority.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

