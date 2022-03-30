Advertisement

Students work to brighten up one spot in Downtown Dothan

Scout's Alley
Scout's Alley(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A plain alley in Downtown Dothan is getting a creative new look.

On Wednesday, Dothan Tech graphic arts students started phase two of a major mural project.

Their design theme centers around “dreams”.

Students came up with the concepts in class, and now are bringing them to life along the walls of Scout’s Alley.

For one senior, the work is worth it for all the memories she’s making.

“The fun thing is, we’ve had kids from other high schools come here and do their senior pictures, so it’s more than just a Dothan thing,” expresses Mary Collins, Graphic Arts Chapter President. “It’s a community thing now, and we’ve also had people just come by and ask what we are doing and just asking questions because they’re interested.”

Students will be back out in the alley next month to paint the walkway.

The project, which aims to revitalize the city, is in partnership with Dothan Downtown Authority.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession
Jeffrey Watford booking photo.
Man faces arson charges after fire engulfs two buildings
Four likely spring breakers arrested on number of charges in Coffee County
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach Breakfast Point shopping center parking lot
Police sirens
Weekend motorcycle wreck claims life of Dothan man

Latest News

Severe Weather Graphic
4 YOUR SAFETY: Wiregrass resources ahead of severe weather
NEWS 4 THIS MORNING - ADULT EASTER EGG HUNT
John Milner joins News 4 This Morning to discuss the upcoming Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Baxley and Lizzy Jo Paul
“Through My Brother’s Eye’s” Local student creates painting inspired by younger brother
Enterprise welcomes newest Boll Weevil on Weevil Way Thursday
Enterprise welcomes newest Boll Weevil on Weevil Way