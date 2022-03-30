Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Overnight
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms move across the Wiregrass after midnight, mainly from around 1-6 am from west-to-east. Damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. We’ll see sunshine return Thursday, with pleasant weather through the weekend.
TONIGHT – Showers and thunderstorms later, some strong to severe. Low near 65°. Winds S at 10-20 mph.
TOMORROW – Turning mostly sunny. High near 80°. Winds W at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, a few high clouds. Low near 50°. Winds light NW.
EXTENDED
FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 75° 0%
SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 78° 5%
SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 5%
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 83° 5%
TUE: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low: 57° High: 80° 60%
WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 83° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Gale Warning* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW/W at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 6-9 feet.
