Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Overnight

SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms move across the Wiregrass after midnight, mainly from around 1-6 am from west-to-east. Damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. We’ll see sunshine return Thursday, with pleasant weather through the weekend.

TONIGHT – Showers and thunderstorms later, some strong to severe. Low near 65°. Winds S at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Turning mostly sunny. High near 80°. Winds W at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, a few high clouds. Low near 50°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 75° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 78° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 83° 5%

TUE: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low: 57° High: 80° 60%

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 83° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Gale Warning* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW/W at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 6-9 feet.

