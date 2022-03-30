Wiregrass bracing for another chance of severe weather overnight

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

TIMING AND SEVERITY:

A potent storm system is expected to move through the state of Mississippi throughout the day Wednesday. Pushing through the western part of our state late Wednesday night/ early Thursday morning. The Wiregrass can expect shower and storms to start as early as 1am Thursday for our western counties.

Futurecast 33022 (WTVY)

The line will move through from west to east and eventually move out of our area by 8am Thursday. Main risks are, strong straight line winds, heavy rainfall, and an isolated tornado or two are also possible.

SPC regional view 33022 (WTVY)

WAYS TO PREPARE:

Have a multiple ways to get watches and warnings.

Have a plan. Know where you need to go in the event a warning is issued.

Organize all essential items. (medicine, pet supplies, helmets, hard sole shoes....ect.)

EXTRA:

When the storms have passed and it is SAFE send NEWS4 any damage pictures through our app or on our website under the “SEE IT ---> SEND IT” tab.

Video linked below that will walk you through step by step on how to program a NOAA weather radio:

