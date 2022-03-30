Small aircraft makes emergency Houston County landing

COWARTS, Ala. (WTVY) -The pilot of a small aircraft escaped injury when his ultralight made an emergency landing east of Dothan at dusk on Tuesday.

Webb Police Chief Jimmy Holley, first on the scene, reported that the pilot had removed himself from the aircraft. He canceled emergency response.

The ultralight went down along a wooded area along Ludlam Road, near Webb, Alabama.

There is no immediate word on the aircraft’s condition.

