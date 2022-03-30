Severe weather possible tomorrow morning

SYNOPSIS – Another mild morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s around the area. This afternoon a Wind Advisory will go into effect as we could see gust as high as 40 mph outside of the thunderstorms so now is the time to make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects. Overnight we will watch a line of showers and storms move into the Wiregrass that could bring us some severe weather, damaging winds as high as 70 mph and a few tornadoes are possible. The line looks to move through by 9am and the rest of the day looks great. Heading into the weekend things look quiet with another chance of showers and storms on Tuesday of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, windy. High near 83°. Winds S 10-25 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Storms late. Low near 65°. Winds: S 10-20 mph 50%

TOMORROW– Storms early some severe. High near 80°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 100%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 77° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 76° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 80° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 57° High: 80° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 67° High: 81° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 83° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 25 kts. Seas 5-7 ft

