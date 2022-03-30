Providence making strides in track and field

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Providence Christian Eagles have dominated on the turf but it’s not the turf you might be thinking of.

The Eagles are overcoming hurdles in hopes of capturing another state title in track and field.

The Eagles have asserted dominance over the past few seasons - the girls winning a track and field state championship, and indoor track state championship while the boys have captured a runner up title in indoor track.

“We’ve been given a certain measure of talent and we received it as our responsibility to make the most of that, and that translates every single day in practice working the best we can, and that should translate into hopefully a high level of performance,” said head coach Cliff Carter.

The teams are learning the hurdles of no true track or field to practice on.

“Obviously, it would be nice if the kids had a jump pit that wasn’t made out of air mattresses and if the kids had some sand instead of just red dirt jumping, but as long as the kids are motivated, as long as they want to work hard, there’s no excuse for not being a top-level competitor with a talent that they’ve been blessed with,” Carter said.

Despite the challenges, the student athletes don’t take this as a disadvantage.

“It’s like better that we don’t have a track because it’s more pushing to run in like the dirt and the gravel and then when you get on an actual track, it’s just like you’re gliding,” said sophomore Anna Catherine Farris.

And with a young core of eagles, the future looks bright for the program.

“Everyone’s just super energetic and young and I just think that it’s also a little bit difficult because we lack in maturity sometimes, and we can let the nerves get the best of us just because we’re not that experienced,” said Farris.

“It’s just as much about the mental preparation for them as it is physical,” Carter added. “They can absolutely run with anybody in this state. But when you’re 14-15 years old, sometimes that’s a lot of pressure.”

The Providence ladies are dialing in before sectionals and state competitions in late April.

“You’ve got Mobile Christian, Bayside academy, and TR Miller are all very stout, very strong running programs. But our kids belong in that conversation,” Carter said. “Our girls have worked very hard and we’re hoping that if we can play our cards the right way that we put ourselves in good position to compete for a second title.”

Sectionals will be held in Brewton and those who qualify will look to capture first in Cullman in early May.

