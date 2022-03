PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are investigating a possible drowning at a Panama City Beach resort pool Wednesday afternoon.

Panama City Beach Police and Fire responded to a pediatric drowning call around 4:15 p.m. at the Emerald Isle Resort.

They say a 4-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.